Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse will host a town hall forum this week.

The forum will include a presentation about upcoming city projects. It will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St.

The Bloomington City Council will host additional forums through the fall.

Questions may be submitted in advance at blm.mn/letstalktownhall.

Info: 952-563-8782

