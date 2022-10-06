Bloomington City Councilmember Dwayne Lowman will host the city’s next town hall forum this week.

The forum is 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Minnesota Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 10715 Zenith Ave.

