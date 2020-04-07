A colorful flyer available at Bloomington Civic Plaza last month promised an egg hunt and family fun day at the Normandale Lake Bandshell, but the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on the annual gathering.
Traditionally hosted on the Saturday before Easter, the egg hunt offers thousands of candy-filled plastic eggs to children, filled by the Bloomington Optimist Club. The club won’t be distributing candy this year, and the park won’t be hosting events while the state continues its shutdown during the pandemic.
City parks remain open, however, for limited recreational use. Bloomington launched a Parks Response Team April 4 to keep the city’s outdoor spaces accessible while ensuring the health and safety of residents.
The response team is composed of staff from the city’s Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Public Safety departments. Team members will actively monitor the use of Bloomington’s parks, trails and park amenities throughout the city, and will respond to resident concerns and questions about their use on. When team members see or are made aware of activity that does not follow public health guidelines, they will engage park users in a discussion to inform them of the need for compliance. They will also post signs and distribute flyers and other materials to assist in educating park users about their role in keeping Bloomington’s parks open and safe.
The response team will monitor parks daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., until further notice. Staffing may be reduced during inclement weather, when park use is minimal.
Residents that see activity in a neighborhood park that may not be consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing are asked to call the response team, not 911. Reports may be made by calling a message line at 952-563-4773, emailing prt@bloomingtonmn.gov or submitting a report online at blm.mn/park-form. Reports between 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. may be made by calling 952-563-8811.
Additional information is available online at tr.im/prt.
Events canceled
Several annual events have been canceled for 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
An Earth Day 50th anniversary event has been canceled, as has the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association’s annual Book’Em used book sale, which is hosted in June.
The city’s parks and recreation programs are canceled, and its golf courses, Dwan and Hyland Greens, will not open during the state shutdown.
Pandemic information, including a list of closures, is available online at tr.im/b19.
– Compiled by Mike Hanks
