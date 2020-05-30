The city of Bloomington will host a free virtual workshop, “Organics Recycling 101: Learn how to turn your food scraps into black gold” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4.

Participants will learn how to turn food scraps into compost and have the opportunity to tour a composter’s kitchen and ask questions. Participants will also learn more about what can and can’t be composted and how their food scraps end up turning into “black gold.”

To register, visit trimurl.co/8lKNIQ. For more information email mhannasch@bloomingtonMN.gov.

