Bloomington is hosting a home energy workshop for Bloomington homeowners and potential Bloomington home buyers.

The workshop is 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Black Box Theater of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments