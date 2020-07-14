Bloomington Public Schools and BEC-TV will co-host a virtual community engagement event to present a first look at potential plans for reopening schools in the fall.
The Return to School Community Engagement is 7-8:30 p.m. tonight, July 14. The live event will be broadcast via BEC-TV and streamed on Roku, Apple TV and the BEC-TV website and Facebook page.
District leaders will present plans for three educational scenarios that align with the state’s current guidance, including traditional school, hybrid learning and distance learning. A new option, Bloomington Online School – a fully online school for grades K-12 – will also be introduced, along with facility and transportation plans.
Viewers will have a chance to submit questions prior to and during the event at bit.ly/BPS-return.
“Our district has had to reimagine how we can provide a high-quality education for all learners while maintaining safety as a top priority,” said Superintendent Les Fujitake. “In order to provide our families and staff time to plan, provide feedback and prepare for the new school year, we are providing a first look at potential plans for reopening school in the fall.”
The plans presented are scenarios that are subject to change based upon the status and severity of COVID-19 in the community, and state and public health requirements.
Info: bectv.org/where-to-watch
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.