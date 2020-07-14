Bloomington Public Schools and BEC-TV will co-host a virtual community engagement event to present a first look at potential plans for reopening schools in the fall.

The Return to School Community Engagement is 7-8:30 p.m. tonight, July 14. The live event will be broadcast via BEC-TV and streamed on Roku, Apple TV and the BEC-TV website and Facebook page.

District leaders will present plans for three educational scenarios that align with the state’s current guidance, including traditional school, hybrid learning and distance learning. A new option, Bloomington Online School – a fully online school for grades K-12 – will also be introduced, along with facility and transportation plans.

Viewers will have a chance to submit questions prior to and during the event at bit.ly/BPS-return.

“Our district has had to reimagine how we can provide a high-quality education for all learners while maintaining safety as a top priority,” said Superintendent Les Fujitake. “In order to provide our families and staff time to plan, provide feedback and prepare for the new school year, we are providing a first look at potential plans for reopening school in the fall.”

The plans presented are scenarios that are subject to change based upon the status and severity of COVID-19 in the community, and state and public health requirements.

Info: bectv.org/where-to-watch

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments