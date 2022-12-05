There won’t be lawn signs touting the candidates, but several Bloomington residents may soon vie for a seat on the Bloomington City Council.

The election of at-large Council Member Nathan Coulter to the Minnesota House of Representatives last month means the council will soon have a vacancy to fill. Coulter is in his second council term, having won election a year earlier. With three years remaining in the term, the council will appoint the member who will replace Coulter until next November’s election, where voters will decide who completes the final two years of the term.

