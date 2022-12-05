There won’t be lawn signs touting the candidates, but several Bloomington residents may soon vie for a seat on the Bloomington City Council.
The election of at-large Council Member Nathan Coulter to the Minnesota House of Representatives last month means the council will soon have a vacancy to fill. Coulter is in his second council term, having won election a year earlier. With three years remaining in the term, the council will appoint the member who will replace Coulter until next November’s election, where voters will decide who completes the final two years of the term.
Coulter told the council during its Nov. 14 meeting that he intends to serve on the council through the remainder of the year, with the last scheduled meeting being Dec. 19. He was uncertain as to when he would submit his resignation, but his resignation would trigger the 45-day clock the council has to appoint his replacement, he explained.
The council will have three opportunities to vote for candidates to fill the vacancy, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said. If four of the six remaining council members cannot agree after three votes, Mayor Tim Busse would fill the vacancy by appointment, Verbrugge noted.
A timetable and process for interviewing candidates has yet to be announced.
