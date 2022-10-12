Elizabeth Efteland, left, portrays Senga and Avi Aharoni portrays Ever in the Sidekick Theatre production of “Dancing Lessons” which runs through Nov. 6 in the Ives Auditorium of Bloomington’s Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center. (Submitted photo)
A play telling the story of a geoscience professor and a professional dancer who live separate, solitary lives in the same New York City apartment building is the first production of Sidekick Theatre’s new season in Bloomington.
The not-for-profit professional theater, based at the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, kicked off its new season this week with “Dancing Lessons” by Mark St. Germain. Matinee and evening performances are scheduled on varying dates through Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Ives Auditorium of the Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.
In the comedy and drama production, a homebound dancer with a leg injury that threatens her career and identity is surprised when her socially awkward neighbor, who has Asperger’s syndrome, unexpectedly knocks on her door in desperate need of dance lessons. The mismatched souls engage in a series of dance lessons that quickly lead both out of their comfort zones.
The cast features Elizabeth Efteland as the wounded dancer, Senga Quinn, and Avi Aharoni as her scientific, academic neighbor, Ever Montgomery.
Tickets range from $27 to $38 and are available online at sidekicktheatre.com or by calling 612-440-7529.
