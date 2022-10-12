Dancing Lessons

Elizabeth Efteland, left, portrays Senga and Avi Aharoni portrays Ever in the Sidekick Theatre production of “Dancing Lessons” which runs through Nov. 6 in the Ives Auditorium of Bloomington’s Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center. (Submitted photo)

A play telling the story of a geoscience professor and a professional dancer who live separate, solitary lives in the same New York City apartment building is the first production of Sidekick Theatre’s new season in Bloomington.

The not-for-profit professional theater, based at the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, kicked off its new season this week with “Dancing Lessons” by Mark St. Germain. Matinee and evening performances are scheduled on varying dates through Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Ives Auditorium of the Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.

