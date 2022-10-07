The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will open its season with a concert this weekend in Bloomington.
Under the direction of conductor Manny Laureano, the orchestra will open its “Season of Nines” with its “Great Music!” concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.
The concert will feature trumpet players Brad Shermock and Steven Garcia performing Minnesota composer Stephen Paulus’ “Concerto for Two Trumpets and Orchestra.” After opening with Bedrich Smetana’s “Bohemian Overture to The Bartered Bride,” the concert will conclude with Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 9,” also known as “The Great C Major.”
Playing trumpet since the age of 10, Shermock has toured with Doc Severinsen as his lead trumpet player. Shermock regularly performs as an extra or substitute for the Minnesota Orchestra, plays principal trumpet for the Bloomington Symphony and freelances in the Twin Cities.
Originally from Houston, Garcia graduated from St. Olaf College with a bachelor of music degree in trumpet performance. He is Second Trumpet with the Bloomington Symphony and performs as a freelancer around the Twin Cities.
The orchestra’s audience health and safety policy encourages vaccinations and masks, but they are not required for attendance.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors 62 and older. Tickets are available at the door, on a space available basis, at $19 for adults and $16 for seniors. Student tickets are free with ID.
