The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will open its season with a concert this weekend in Bloomington.

Under the direction of conductor Manny Laureano, the orchestra will open its “Season of Nines” with its “Great Music!” concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments