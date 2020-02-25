Bloomington Jefferson High School juniors Carter Hanson and Isabelle Lynch and Bloomington Kennedy High school juniors Chase Beacom and Mya Tyler are this year’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees.
The annual award recognizes high school juniors for their involvement in school activities, volunteer efforts and leadership qualities.
Hanson participates in football and baseball for the Jaguars. He is a Pathfinder member and is on the football leadership team. He volunteers with Special Olympics and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Lynch participates in tennis, golf and show choir at Jefferson. She is on the honor roll, serves as a Pathfinder member and spends time volunteering at various organizations around the Twin Cities.
Beacom participates in hockey and lacrosse at Kennedy. He was named All Conference Honorable Mention in hockey as a sophomore and named a hockey captain for his junior year. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and an Ignite Mentor. He volunteers with Feed My Starving Children, Bear Club Lacrosse, Try Hockey for Free and Little Wild Hockey.
Tyler has participated in volleyball and track and field for the Eagles and will serve as a captain for the track team this spring and the volleyball team next fall. She earned the Eagle Award for the track team and volunteers at Feed My Starving Children.
