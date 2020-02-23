The Bloomington Chamber will host the annual state of the city address next month at a Mall of America hotel.
The “A Bridge to the Future” presentation by Mayor Tim Busse and City Manager Jamie Verbrugge will be during a luncheon beginning 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Drive.
The annual address will highlight accomplishments of the past year and discuss the foundations for Bloomington’s future. Tickets are $40, with tables of 10 available.
Registration: tr.im/bridge20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.