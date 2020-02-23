The Bloomington Chamber will host the annual state of the city address next month at a Mall of America hotel.

The “A Bridge to the Future” presentation by Mayor Tim Busse and City Manager Jamie Verbrugge will be during a luncheon beginning 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Drive.

The annual address will highlight accomplishments of the past year and discuss the foundations for Bloomington’s future. Tickets are $40, with tables of 10 available.

Registration: tr.im/bridge20

