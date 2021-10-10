Four Bloomington seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Alexander Kiner, Jamie Melville and Joseph Shetaye from Bloomington Jefferson High School and Isaac Stein from Bloomington Kennedy High School are candidates for merit scholarships to be awarded early next year.
More than 1.5 million high school juniors enter the National Merit Program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semi-finalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state and represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.
