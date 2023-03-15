Bloomington Kennedy High School senior Andrew English

Bloomington Kennedy High School senior Andrew English stands next to the refurbished U.S. Postal Service mail bin he repurposed for disposing worn out U.S. flags. The bin is part of his Eagle Scout project, and English will provide new flags to residents exchanging worn out flags on March 25 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)

A Bloomington Kennedy High School senior will be collecting worn out U.S. flags next week and handing out replacement flags at a Bloomington church.

Kennedy senior Andrew English is a Boy Scout working to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank achievable in the Boy Scouts of America program. He created a flag disposal bin for his Eagle Scout community project.

