The Science Olympiad teams from Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high schools have advanced to the state competition.
Kennedy took third and Jefferson placed fifth at their regional competition, qualifying the teams to compete March 4 at Bethel University in St. Paul.
Science Olympiad is a competition in which teams of two to three middle and high school students compete in science and engineering events, including biology, chemistry, physics, earth science and engineering.
Individual medal winners from Kennedy were Siri Anderson, Maddie Houtkooper and Raymond Tu, first in Codebusters; Ben Gustafson and Maddie Alford, first in Scrambler; Emily Kwon and Rose Alford, first in Trajectory; Elli Alford and Maisie Pederson, first in Write It Do It; Siri Anderson and Audrey Crippen, second in Bridge Design; Ruby Bruins and Ayan Hajhassan, third in JV Astronomy.
The Kennedy team is led by Laura Gislason and Annika Jensen.
Individual medal winners from Jefferson were: Julia Wenzel and Nicole Guan, second in Write It Do It; Irene Zheng and Wenzel, second in Trajectory; Jessie Pham and Zheng, second in It’s About Time; Zheng and Guan, third in Forestry; and Toby Parcon and Guan, third in Fermi Questions.
The Jefferson team is led by Jon Leverenz and Emily Trieu.
