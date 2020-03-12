All Bloomington Public Schools students will be released two hours early on Friday, March 13, to allow teachers and support staff to prepare distance learning in the event the district is advised to close schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, the district announced Thursday afternoon.

Dismissal, student pick-ups and school bus transportation will operate two hours earlier than each school’s normal dismissal time. The two-hour early dismissal will result in the cancellation of all pre-school at Pond and Southwood and afternoon sessions at elementary sites, as well as after-school activities, including youth enrichment classes, Kids’ SAFARI and Galaxy. 

The early dismissal does not affect Early Learners Academy, community education classes and Metro South Adult Education classes.  

In keeping with the district's COVID-19 response plan, school staff will use the two hour block of time to plan and prepare for how they will deliver classroom instruction online to students. All parents will receive more information on what distance learning means for students.

Also on Thursday, Bloomington Public Schools Supt. Les Fujitake sent similar letters to district parents and staff members regarding its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The rapidly expanding developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country is understandably creating anxiety, fear and concern. We feel it is our responsibility to keep you informed as we navigate this unprecedented health crisis in the country.

"We have a district team of leaders working daily on our comprehensive preparation and response plans. We have implemented preventive and responsive strategies across all district sites, and have communicated these strategies to staff and parents.

"All of our work is guided by our emergency management and health professionals on staff, and with guidance from Bloomington Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health. While our goal is to keep our students in the classroom learning as long as possible, we are preparing for an outbreak of illness and its potential impacts.

"We will continue to keep our parents, families, and staff informed with decisions around event cancellations, school closures that would require online or "distance" learning, and related activities.

"We continue to encourage everyone to thoroughly wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick. It is always a parent's right to keep their children home from school due to adverse conditions, whether it is weather-related or outbreaks of illness."

 District updates are available online at tr.im/covid19. 

