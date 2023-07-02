The Bloomington Public Schools executive director of community relations and emergency management has received the Presidents Award by the National School Public Relations Association.

Rick Kaufman received the association’s highest award for an individual, awarded to leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the field of educational public relations.

