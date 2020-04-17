It was far from business as usual, but members of the Bloomington Board of Education and the school district’s staff discussed the successes and challenges of implementing distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
The discussion, part of the board’s April 6 meeting, was coordinated through video conferencing and streamed live online. With little more than a few minor technical glitches, more than 20 district officials and staff members participated in a roundtable presentation of the efforts to bring the district’s education into the homes of its students.
Gov. Tim Walz ordered schools to close as of March 18 and extended his initial order through April. The district was charged with implementing a distance learning program, providing child care service for health care workers and first responders and distributing meals to children in the district, according to Superintendent Les Fujitake.
Few moments in his career have made him prouder than the district’s response to the governor’s orders, Fujitake said. “I’m proud of the quiet, hard-working way our school team and community has responded to the governor’s call for help and service.”
The roundtable presentation included presentations by representatives of the district’s staff at all levels of education, as well as several members of the district’s administration and leadership.
“School districts have become a beacon of hope in these times of crisis,” said Rick Kaufman, the district’s executive director of community relations, who also serves as its emergency management director.
The uncertainty and challenges to serve, teach, listen and communicate are being embraced by the district’s staff. Those challenges are stressful to students, their families and the district’s staff, and the district has a leadership team, emergency operations personnel and employees in every sector of the district developing plans that minimize the disruption caused by distance learning, while feeding thousands of students daily and providing protection from exposure to the coronavirus, Kaufman explained.
“These accounts are only snapshots of the daily work in this new normal,” he said.
A major component of the distance learning program is the district’s use of technology to deliver teaching and instruction to the homes of Bloomington students. The district was well positioned for the challenge as a result of a 2013 technology referendum that provides electronic devices to each student from grades 3-12, according to John Weisser, the district’s executive director of technology and information services.
Those students have been taking laptop computers home daily, and the district staff worked with the families of younger students to ensure they had access to an adequate device for distance learning, Weisser said.
The district’s technology program also provides for internet access through Wi-Fi hotspots for families that do not have home access. Weisser estimated approximately 3% of students do not have access, and the district ordered additional hotspot devices to distribute as the need arises, he noted.
Devices break down, and the district provides a phone number and email address for assistance in solving technical problems, according to Weisser. The requests for help had been averaging about 200 per day.
“Those are back-to-school numbers,” he said.
When devices are not working and need to be repaired, there’s a process established for non-contact exchange. The first week of distance learning resulted in approximately 80 exchanges, he noted.
Andy Kubas, the executive director of learning and teaching, said that teachers worked during their spring break to refine the skeleton plan that had already been in place for distance learning when the executive order was issued March 15. “We saw it coming,” he said.
“This is emergency school.”
Using video conferencing, teachers worked by grade level to discuss the best plan for distance learning, and checklists were prepared for students, parents and teachers, outlining what they would need to conduct distance learning, Kubas explained.
Much like the start of a new school year, when routines are established, distance learning’s rigor is being phased in over four weeks. “This is a new norm,” he said. “This isn’t school as we know it.”
The goal is to replicate the activities of brick-and-mortar schools as best as the district can, Kubas noted.
For some students and their families, distance learning has been difficult to navigate. Others find it to be not challenging enough, while some families find it to be about right, Kubas said. The district collects feedback from its staff and leaders and looks at ways to improve the process, he explained, noting that as a Bloomington resident with two sons, he sees firsthand how distance learning can provide too little or too much rigor.
“It’s hard in my house,” he admitted.
With the world facing the pandemic, “We’re not alone in trying to figure this out,” Kubas said. Distance learning may not be the type of education families want, but “people are working hard to make it such,” he added.
To provide child care for children of health care workers and first responders, the district follows local and state health guidelines, and consults local and state health officials to address questions that arise, according to Hannah Hatch, the district’s supervisor of health services.
Procedures in district buildings providing child care and food service include screenings for staff and students, with protocols in place for any student or staff member who shows symptoms of COVID-19, Hatch explained. And, the district has nurses who are available at the child care sites, she noted.
The district is providing grab-and-go meals for families to pick up at designated buildings, and it also provides delivery to additional locations, according to Rynetta Renford, the district’s food production supervisor.
During the week of March 30, the district distributed more than 17,500 breakfasts, 14,800 lunches and 8,000 snacks, she said. The pre-packaged meals are assembled by district food service staff members, and custodians, paraprofessionals and bus drivers are also assisting with the labor-intensive process, Renford explained.
Financial impacts
Rod Zivkovich, the executive director of finance and support services, outlined the financial impacts of shutting down the district’s schools, as best as they were understood at that point.
Several members of the district’s staff and administrative team have been working to determine and analyze how the state and federal government may assist school districts financially as a result of the pandemic, according to Zivkovich.
The district’s general fund doesn’t appear to be significantly impacted. Most of the revenue provided to the general fund is still committed by the state, he said. There are some savings in the general fund budget, as the district is not paying for substitute teachers or paraprofessionals in the classroom right now. But there are increased costs, as well. Personal protection equipment and sanitizing agent expenditures have increased, he noted.
The district is also seeing increased costs in mailing and copying in order to disseminate information, and child care costs of the district have also increased. But overall, the general fund appears to be in fine shape, based upon the revised budget the board approved in December, Zivkovich said.
The required grab-and-go meals that the district provides at no charge will impact the food service budget, and efficiency improvements are analyzed in an effort to reduce the labor costs. The unknown daily demand is also challenging, as a low turnout means greater excess. Efforts are made to reuse food, but food disposal and the cost of packaging is an expense for which state or federal relief is unknown at this time, according to Zivkovich.
The district is also losing revenue from its community education programs. Most are fee-based programs, from the district’s aquatics programs to its building rentals, activity centers and after-school programs. The district is also issuing refunds for programs and services that have not been available since March 16, he noted.
Employees who are funded through the fee-based programming of community education were scheduled to be furloughed April 7, he added.
“There is no doubt this current situation is showing our nation how crucial public education is to our society,” Board Chairwoman Nelly Korman said.
“We are very fortunate to have excellent, bright and committed professionals,” she said. “People we know and trust will continue to help our students and families navigate all the changes and challenges with the same professionalism and compassion.”
