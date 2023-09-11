The League of Women Voters Bloomington will host a Bloomington School Board candidate forum this week.

The forum is 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

  

