First it was Crayola Experience, then came Nickelodeon Universe. Now the entire Mall of America in Bloomington is preparing to close its doors.
The mall announced Tuesday that it will close its doors at 5 p.m. March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure, for now, is through March 31.
The following is a portion of the mall’s statement on its closing:
“The shopping and entertainment our tenants provide is an important part of the fabric of this community. Mall of America brings people together, and it will continue to do so once we are past this current situation. But that ability to attract people is precisely why we made the decision to temporarily close our doors.
“We must act responsibly and do our part to help slow the spread of this disease (COVID-19) that is impacting the world.
“We respect Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’ leadership and decision to further enhance community mitigation to stop people from gathering and potentially spreading the disease. Complying with Governor Walz’ order is the right thing to do for the state, for our tenants, guests, and our team members.
“These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions. We are confident we will get through these challenging times, and look forward to reopening our doors to the Minnesota community and the world.”
Prior to Tuesday, the Crayola Experience, an interactive attraction and retail store, announced Friday that it would close at the conclusion of the business day. The mall announced Saturday that it was suspending common area events. On Monday, Nickelodeon Universe announced it would be closed as of Wednesday morning. By Monday evening, Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota restaurants and other businesses that attract crowds to close as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
