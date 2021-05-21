Bloomington’s first brewery and taproom will open this fall.

Nine Mile Brewing Company announced its plans last week. A local investment group will operate the brewery at 9555 James Ave.

The 10,500-square-foot brewery will include a 3,000-square-foot taproom, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, brewing facilities and 2,000 square feet of event space. The taproom will have 12 or more craft beers on tap and seat approximately 200, according to the company’s announcement.

The city’s first brewery is the result of a voter-approved 2019 charter amendment that allowed the Bloomington City Council to approve ordinances pertaining to such businesses. The City Charter prohibited the council from considering such ordinances prior to more than 77% of voters approving the amendment.

An opening date has not been set. Information about the brewery is available online at 9milebrewing.com.

