David Kern
The Luther College junior and 2016 Kennedy grad earned all-conference honors as a member of the Norses’ distance medley relay, which placed second at the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 28-29. The relay posted a time of 10:22.59 to rank eighth on Luther’s all-time list. He also was a part of the 4x800 relay which placed fifth in 8:03.59. He earned all-conference honors in 2019 for the 4x800 relay and in 2018 the Distance Medley Relay.
Lamar Grayson
The Richfield junior had 29 points in Saturday’s 75-63 win over Kennedy in the Section 3-3A semifinals after leading the Spartans with 16 points in a 63-30 win over Henry Sibley in the quarterfinals March 4.
Nikki Nightengale
The Augsburg senior defenseman picked up her 13th assist of the season which led to the Auggies 2-1 overtime win against Hamline in the MIAC Playoff semifinal Feb. 29. She capped off a 3-1 win over St. Thomas with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the Feb. 29 game for the Auggies 14th straight MIAC win.
Nightengale closed out her collegiate career with three shots on goal in a 3-0 loss to Gustavus Adolphus in the MIAC Championship game played in St. Paul. The Gusties received the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Nate Kesti
The Holy Angels senior had a game-high 21 points during Saturday’s 73-57 win over South St. Paul in the Section 3-3A semifinals. He also had two steals, two assists and one rebound.
Matt Banovetz
The Holy Angels senior finished with a 15-rebound, 14-point double-double in a 73-57 win over South St. Paul in the Section 3-3A semifinals. He also had five assists, two steals and blocked a shot to help the Stars improve to 19-9 on the season.
Amarion Hanspard
The Kennedy junior guard had a team-high 16 points in a 60-56 win over St. Croix Lutheran March 4 and finished with eight points in a 75-63 loss at Richfield during Saturday’s section semifinal.
Ryan Miles
The Richfield junior guard had 15 points during Saturday’s section basketball victory over Kennedy. The 6-foot-5 guard had 11 points in a 63-30 win over Henry Sibley to open section play after averaging 15.2 points in 26 regular season games for the 23-5 Spartans.
Chris Martin
The Kennedy senior post had 18 points to lead the team during Saturday’s Section 3-3A semifinal 75-63 loss at Richfield.
