Riley Ahern
The St. Cloud State sophomore pitcher and Holy Angels grad was named the season’s first NSIC Pitcher of the Week, Feb. 18, for his role in a 6-0 shutout win over Missouri Western State University. He gave up three hits over five innings, striking out seven and issuing two walks. Ahren’s brother Shannon Ahern holds the strikeout lead this season with eight.
Alyssa Lind
The NDSU junior and Jefferson grad ran the anchor leg on the Summit League champion 4x400 relay team (3:48.12) at the indoor conference championships on Feb. 29 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was second in the 400 in 56.23.
Isaac Grams
The Kennedy junior wrestler closed out the season with a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A 220-pound bracket on Saturday. He went 3-2 during the tournament including a pair of decisions before coming up short against Becker’s Caden DeWall in the third-place bout by a 9-0 major. DeWall finished the season 40-2.
Sam Wallace
The Jefferson senior diver placed fourth at the Class AA state one-meter diving event at state Saturday. He turned in an 11-dive total score of 371.55 points to edge Buffalo’s Quincy Kabe by 0.85 points for fourth place. Edina’s Max Deters was third, 5.65 points ahead of Wallace who was runner-up last season.
Frankie Vascellaro
The Holy Angels junior guard had games of 25 and 24 points to help the defending Section 6-3A champions return to the final. She had 24 points in a 95-45 win over Mound-Westonka, Feb. 26, in the quarterfinals and had 25 points in a 96-60 semifinal win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 29.
Taleigha Powell
The Richfield freshman guard averaged nearly 13 points per game through 24 games this season including a team-high 16 points in a 53-46 loss to No. 2 seed Orono in the Section 6-3A quarterfinals Feb. 29.
Jaden Wollmuth
Richfield’s 6-foot-4 junior forward had a season-best 22 points in a 79-66 Tri-Metro Conference win over St. Croix Lutheran Feb. 21. He was limited to three points in a 75-68 loss to Columbia Heights and 12 points in a 54-44 loss to DeLaSalle, Feb. 24 and 28, respectively.
Amarion Hanspard
The Kennedy junior guard had 20 points in a 69-57 Metro West Conference loss at Chanhassen Feb. 24. It was the third time this season he reached the 20-point mark and was two points off a season-high 22 points which game in the 65-61 season-opening win at Mayer Lutheran Dec. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.