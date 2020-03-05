Bloomington Volleyball Club sign-ups
Bloomington Volleyball Club is offering spring and summer volleyball programming for players entering fourth-12th grades from indoor camps, sand volleyball training plus new leagues (3-on-3 indoor or 2-on-2 beach volleyball). Info: BVCvolleyball.com.
Barracuda Aquatics Club registration
Barracuda Aquatics Club, the Bloomington and Shakopee-based club swimming program, works with swimmers ages 6-18. Tryouts are available anytime with President/Head Coach Jeff Lee (MNFEDCUDAS@aol.com). Spring/Summer season registration is 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 30 inside the cafeteria at Oak Grove Middle School. The season runs April 1-July 17. Info: baccudas.org.
Piranas Swim Club Splash Night March 16
Richfield and Minneapolis-based Pirana’s Swim Club turns 51 years old this summer and will host a Spring Splash Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Richfield Middle School. The evening is an open tryout session for new swimmers to the club to be placed in the proper level at the club. Space is available based on five time slots through the team website (search Piranhas Swim Club). The final Group E will swim from 7:30-8 p.m. and will include any walk-ins.
BAA baseball/softball signups
Registration opens March 1 for baseball and softball programs through Bloomington Athletic Association (baaonline.org). Leagues are open to those ages 4 through 12th grade with equal playing time and all skill levels welcome. In-person registration is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Richfield from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 and Monday, March 16 or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
BAJ Scholarships available
The Bloomington-based Born Again Jocks are accepting scholarships applications for the Jerry Molosky Scholarships to be presented to Bloomington Kennedy and Jefferson Seniors later this spring. Deadline for applications is Tuesday, April 7. Applications are available at the Kennedy Activity Office or Jefferson Career Center. Info: bornagainjocks.com.
Try Softball events
Bloomington Fastpitch Association Blast has three remaining try-it dates scheduled at various locations to introduce girls to the sport with throwing, hitting and fielding stations. Remaining date:Thursday, March 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Kennedy Activity Center.
Dress in comfortable clothes, gym shoes and bring a softball glove if you have one. All equipment for the event is provided. Participants will go home with BFA Blast swag. Info: bloomingtonfastpitchmn.org.
BAA Volleyball sign-ups
Volunteers are needed throughout BAA including coaches, assistant coaches, referee, linesperson, league scorekeeper or level director. The community-based league is open to third-12th graders. Cubs (third-fifth grade girls only) plays Tuesday and Thursday; Midgets (sixth-eighth grade girls only) plays Monday and Friday. Co-rec (9-12th grades) also plays Monday and Friday. Practices began March 2.
Questions can be directed to Carri Sampson-Spande at carrispande@gmail.com or Stephanie Nicholson at 952-373-1563 or Baaonline1954@gmail.com.
Share an upcoming event in Richfield or Bloomington to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.
