Bear Cubs Lacrosse sign-ups
Bloomington Lacrosses’ 2020 Bear Cubs clinics are designed for boys and girls ages 5-second grade who live in Bloomington or Richfield. Clinics run Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 11-May 16 on the turf field at Jefferson High School. Fee is $50. All clinic participants need to have a lacrosse stick. For girls lacrosse goggles and a mouth guard is required and for boys a lacrosse helmet and mouth guard is required. Equipment is available for rent for a deposit fee of $25 per stick or goggles. Helmet is $75. Participants can keep the equipment for the deposit fee or the deposit is fully refunded, minus excessive damage. Info: bloomingtonlacrosse.com
Richfield Baseball signups
Richfield Baseball, Inc. is accepting registration for summer baseball programs. In-house programs are divided into five leagues including T-ball (ages 4 through kindergarten. Resident fee is $65 or non-resident fee $85), Northern League (grades 1-2 or kindergartners with two years t-ball/softball experience. Resident fee is $95 or non-resident $115), Minors (third graders. Resident fee $120 or non-resident $140), majors (fourth and fifth graders. Resident fee is $145 or non-resident $165) and Nationals (sixth and seventh graders. Resident fee if $160 or non-resident $180). Players can attempt to play up a level but must be evaluated among the top half of that level or are asked to return to the age-appropriate level. Info: Richfieldbaseballinc.org.
Bloomington Volleyball Club sign-ups
Bloomington Volleyball Club is offering spring and summer volleyball programming for players entering fourth-12th grades from indoor camps, sand volleyball training plus new leagues (3-on-3 indoor or 2-on-2 beach volleyball). Info: BVCvolleyball.com.
Barracuda Aquatics Club registration
Barracuda Aquatics Club, the Bloomington and Shakopee-based club swimming program, works with swimmers ages 6-18. Tryouts are available anytime with President/Head Coach Jeff Lee (MNFEDCUDAS@aol.com). Spring/Summer season registration is 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 30 inside the cafeteria at Oak Grove Middle School. The season runs April 1-July 17. Info: baccudas.org.
Piranhas Swim Club Splash Night March 16
Richfield and Minneapolis-based Piranhas Swim Club turns 51 years old this summer and will host a Spring Splash Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Richfield Middle School. The evening is an open tryout session for new swimmers to the club to be placed in the proper level at the club. Space is available based on five time slots through the team website (search Piranhas Swim Club). The final Group E will swim from 7:30-8 p.m. and will include any walk-ins.
Share an upcoming event in Richfield or Bloomington to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.
