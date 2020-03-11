State tourney at Jefferson
Jefferson High School will host the State Adapted Floor Hockey Friday and Saturday with titles up for grabs in two divisions, PI and CI. In the CI Division, the South Suburban Jets received the No. 4 seed in the south section and face New Prague at 8 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals. The Jets have students from Bloomington, Richfield, Edina and Eden Prairie.
Friday’s CI games:
Anoka-Hennepin vs. Dakota United 5 p.m.
South Washington vs. Maple Grove 6:30 p.m.
White Bear Lake vs. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 8 p.m.
New Prague vs. South Suburban 8 p.m.
Saturday semifinals at noon
Third place at 2:30 p.m.
Championship at 4 p.m.
Friday’s PI games:
Brainerd, bye
Rochester vs. Robbinsdale 5 p.m.
Anoka-Hennepin vs. Minneapolis South 6:30 p.m.
Dakota United vs. Maple Grove 6:30 p.m.
Saturday semifinals at 10:30 a.m.
Third place at 2:15 p.m.
Championship at 2:30 p.m.
Magicians hockey to honor veterans March 14
The Richfield Ice Arena-based Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL will host an Honoring All Veterans Memorial jersey auction game at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Proceeds raised from the game-worn jersey auction will benefit the Honoring All Veterans Memorial at Veteran’s Park in Richfield. The Magicians (21-23, 51 points fourth place Midwest Division) face the Minnesota Wilderness (26-22, 56 points fifth place Central Division) with playoff implications on the line. Richfield mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez will drop the opening puck.
The Magicians host the Wilderness in the regular season home finale at RIA, 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 27. The two teams will play the night before at Northwoods Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m. March 26 in the first of a home-and-home split series.
Boys title games
In boys basketball, two section championships were scheduled for this week.
Fans receiving an early edition of this week’s Sun paper may know about all-Richfield Section 3-3A championship game played at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Jefferson High School. Top-seeded Richfield will look to dethrone defending section champion and No. 2 seed Holy Angels, a team the Spartans defeated twice this season.
The Section 2-4A title game between undefeated No. 1 seed Eden Prairie and No. 3 seed Shakopee will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Eden Prairie High gym. Shakopee eliminated No. 2 Chaska on March 7.
State girls hoops
Hopkins (29-0) is the favorite in the State Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
The schedule for first-round games on Wednesday, March 11, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus included Hopkins vs. Cambridge-Isanti and Stillwater vs. Park Center in the top bracket and Eden Prairie vs. Farmington and Lakeville North vs. St. Michael-Albertville in the lower bracket. For the first time in several years, the Lake Conference has three teams in the running for the title.
Coming into the tournament, Hopkins had a 61-game winning streak, which included a victory over Stillwater in last season’s state championship game. The Royals are led by McDonalds All-American Paige Bueckers, a 6-foot senior guard, who will play for the University of Connecticut next season. The Royals’ second leading scorer behind Bueckers is the outstanding 6-foot-4 sophomore center, Maya Nnaji.
Eden Prairie comes into the tournament on a hot streak after defeating Chaska in the Section 2AAAA finals March 6 at Chaska’s gym. The Eagles are led by two seniors on the front line, 6-4 center Natalie Mazurek and 5-11 forward Nneka Obiazor. In the backcourt for the Eagles is the dynamic junior, Destinee Bursch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.