Friday, Sept. 24

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Executive Center, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/blood24

Saturday, Sept. 25

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

DESIGN-A-DOLL DAY

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/pdpark

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Sunday, Sept. 26

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass Ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

MOON FESTIVAL CELEBRATION

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/moon26

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Sept. 27

COPS AND CRULLERS

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Dunkin’ Donuts, 10606 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/crullers

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Sept. 28

TODDLER TUESDAYS: BLUE’S CLUES & YOU

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/blue28

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, Sept. 29

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Sept. 30

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

