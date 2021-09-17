Friday, Sept. 17
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Saturday, Sept. 18
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
DESIGN-A-DOLL DAY
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/house21
WEST MARKET SQUARE DANCE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: West Market Square, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/wmsd
Sunday, Sept. 19
THREE MILES OF PIKES
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/pikes
MEET THE REPTILES
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, Sept. 20
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tr.im/rboard
Tuesday, Sept. 21
FARE FOR ALL
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
Wednesday, Sept. 22
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
Thursday, Sept. 23
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.