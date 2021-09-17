Friday, Sept. 17

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Sept. 18

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

DESIGN-A-DOLL DAY

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/house21

WEST MARKET SQUARE DANCE

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: West Market Square, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/wmsd

Sunday, Sept. 19

THREE MILES OF PIKES

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/pikes

MEET THE REPTILES

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Sept. 20

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tr.im/rboard

Tuesday, Sept. 21

FARE FOR ALL

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: fareforall.org

Wednesday, Sept. 22

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

Thursday, Sept. 23

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

