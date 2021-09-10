Friday, Sept. 10

MOVIES ON THE HILL: “COCO”

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/coco10

Saturday, Sept. 11

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

WHIRRING WONDERS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/pdpark

Sunday, Sept. 12

FALL DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Sept. 13

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Old Cedar Avenue Bridge, Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Sept. 14

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, Sept. 15

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Sept. 16

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

