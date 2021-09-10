Friday, Sept. 10
MOVIES ON THE HILL: “COCO”
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/coco10
Saturday, Sept. 11
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
WHIRRING WONDERS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/pdpark
Sunday, Sept. 12
FALL DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, Sept. 13
BIRD WALK
When: 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Old Cedar Avenue Bridge, Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb
Tuesday, Sept. 14
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
Wednesday, Sept. 15
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Thursday, Sept. 16
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
