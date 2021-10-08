Friday, Oct. 8

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Oct. 9

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/tours9

Sunday, Oct. 10

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: FORT BUILDING

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Oct. 11

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass Ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Oct. 12

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, Oct. 13

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Oct. 14

SWING DANCE NIGHT

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/swing14

