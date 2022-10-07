Friday, Oct. 7
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/family107
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/prayer107
Saturday, Oct. 8
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market
GREAT PUMPKIN GIVEAWAY
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Fairwood Park, 6700 Logan Ave., Richfield
Info: 612-861-9385
COLORS IN NATURE
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/colorsnature
Sunday, Oct. 9
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: MINNESOTA BIRDS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Oct. 10
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
Tuesday, Oct. 11
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
TODDLER TUESDAYS: BAKING BETTY’S
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/baking11
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, Oct. 12
EUCHRE CARD GAME
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
Thursday, Oct. 13
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro13
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/park1013
COFFEE WITH A COP
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Book‘Em Used Book Sale, 7839 Southtown Center, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/coffee1013
CRIBBAGE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
