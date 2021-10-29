Friday, Oct. 29
TRICK-OR-TREAT
When: 9-11 a.m.
Where: Richfield City Hall, 6701 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/treat29
FALL NATURE WALK
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/walk29
Saturday, Oct. 30
LEAVE IT TO BEAVER
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/beaver30
BRAID A MINI-RUG
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/braid
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Sunday, Oct. 31
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: CREEPY CRAWLIES
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
SKINS AND SKULLS TENT
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/skins31
Monday, Nov. 1
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Tuesday, Nov. 2
NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
Wednesday, Nov. 3
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
Thursday, Nov. 4
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
