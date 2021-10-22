Friday, Oct. 22
DOWN TO THE RIVER
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/river22
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
Saturday, Oct. 23
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
JUMPING JACKS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/pond23
BDOTE: WHERE RIVERS AND PEOPLE MEET
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/bdote
Sunday, Oct. 24
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: MINNESOTA RAPTORS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Oct. 25
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb
Tuesday, Oct. 26
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
Wednesday, Oct. 27
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, Oct. 28
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
