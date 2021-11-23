Friday, Nov. 26

FAMILY FOREST PLAY

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Saturday, Nov. 27

ABANDONED HOMES

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/homes27

FRONTIER SPELLING BEE

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/fsb27

Sunday, Nov. 28

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: SQUIRRELS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

FLOODPLAIN!

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/floodplain

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Nov. 29

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

Tuesday, Nov. 30

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

TODDLER TUESDAYS: STAGES THEATRE COMPANY

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/tt30

Wednesday, Dec. 1

500 CLUB CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Dec. 2

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

