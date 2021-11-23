Friday, Nov. 26
FAMILY FOREST PLAY
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Saturday, Nov. 27
ABANDONED HOMES
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/homes27
FRONTIER SPELLING BEE
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/fsb27
Sunday, Nov. 28
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: SQUIRRELS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
FLOODPLAIN!
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/floodplain
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Nov. 29
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
Tuesday, Nov. 30
NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
TODDLER TUESDAYS: STAGES THEATRE COMPANY
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/tt30
Wednesday, Dec. 1
500 CLUB CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, Dec. 2
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
