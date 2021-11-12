Friday, Nov. 12

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

Saturday, Nov. 13

INDOOR FARMERS MARKET

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/winterfm

HIBERNATE!

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/hibernate

BLOOMINGTON COMIC EXPO

When: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington VFW, 311 W. 84th St.

Info: tr.im/expo13

MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/mystery21

WELCOME TO PLATTEVILLE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/welcome13

Sunday, Nov. 14

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: FORTS AND FREE PLAY

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

A WALK IN THE PARK

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/walk14

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Nov. 15

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

Tuesday, Nov. 16

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

Wednesday, Nov. 17

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Nov. 18

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

