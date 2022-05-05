Friday, May 6

ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/prayer56

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, May 7

MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/house5722

Sunday, May 8

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: MINNESOTA RAPTORS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, May 9

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard

Tuesday, May 10

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, May 11

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

Thursday, May 12

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Load comments