Friday, May 27

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, May 28

FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket

FRONTIER JUMPING JACKS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

Sunday, May 29

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: FLOWERS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Tuesday, May 31

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

Wednesday, June 1

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

Thursday, June 2

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments