Events known to be canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak have been removed from the online edition of this calendar as of 10:30 p.m. March 12. Additional cancellations may have occurred. Check with event host or organization to verify an event's status.
Friday, March 13
SINGLE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-649-4525
Saturday, March 14
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurists
Sunday, March 15
MAPLE SYRUPING IN YOUR BACKYARD
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/syrup15
POND HOUSE TOURS
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: ponddakota.org
MAGICAL MAPLES
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield
Info: tr.im/woodlake
SEARCHING FOR GREEN
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Monday, March 16
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-884-1557
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tr.im/risb
Tuesday, March 17
TODDLER TUESDAY: RINCE NA CHROI
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/rnc
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
Wednesday, March 18
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield
Info: richfieldoptimists.org
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: 612-543-6200
NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Avivo, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 651-645-2948
CHESS CLUB
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Edina
Info: 612-543-5900
Thursday, March 19
RICHFIELD ROTARY
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Where: Local Roots, 817 E. 66th St., Richfield
Info: richfieldrotary.org
