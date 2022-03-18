Friday, March 18

TRACKING

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/tracking18

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

Saturday, March 19

MYSTERY HOUSE TOURS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/housetour19

Sunday, March 20

SPRING STROLL

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/stroll20

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, March 21

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard

Tuesday, March 22

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

TODDLER TUESDAYS: RINCE NA CHROI

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/irishdance22

FARE FOR ALL

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: fareforall.org

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, March 23

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

FLOOD!

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/flood23

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, March 24

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

