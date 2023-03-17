Friday, March 17
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
WINTER’S END
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/winter317
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/moa317
Saturday, March 18
WHAT’S THAT SMELL
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/smell318
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro318
ROPE MAKING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/rope318
Sunday, March 19
EARLY STEAM
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/augsburg319
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, March 20
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILITY
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: marie@starksfam.org
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard
Tuesday, March 21
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
Wednesday, March 22
EUCHRE CARD GAME
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
SKINS AND SKULLS
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/skins322
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, March 23
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
STORIES WITH BLOOMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ECFE
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro323
BRIDGE
When: 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: sparesnpairs.com
