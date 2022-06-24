Friday, June 24
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Saturday, June 25
FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market
GIDEON’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/gideon622
Sunday, June 26
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: PRAIRIE INSECTS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, June 27
WIGGLE, JIGGLE AND JAM
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Valley View Playfield, 9000 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/wiggle622
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard
Tuesday, June 28
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
KID POWER WITH RACHAEL
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
CONCERT: SAWYER’S DREAM
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
CONCERT: ALIVE & KICKIN
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/alive622
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, June 29
CLUB 500 CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
Thursday, June 30
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
CONCERT: CLASSIC ROCK TRIBUTE
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/tuxedoband
