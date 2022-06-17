Friday, June 17

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

ALMA ANDINA AND BALLET FOLKLORICO

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wrights Lake Park, 8501 17th Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/fridaynight617

Saturday, June 18

FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market

PRAIRIES AND POLLINATORS

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/prairie618

Sunday, June 19

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: NATURE’S BEST ANIMAL DADS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, June 20

JOLLY POPS

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/jollypops20

Tuesday, June 21

RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

FARE FOR ALL

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: fareforall.org

CONCERT: CONTINENTAL BALLET

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/ballet621

Wednesday, June 22

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

Thursday, June 23

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

COFFEE WITH A COP

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Old Town Hall, 10200 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/coffee623

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

CONCERT: LATIN NIGHT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/latin623

