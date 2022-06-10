Friday, June 10

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, June 11

FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market

FRONTIER GAME DAY

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/frontiergameday

Sunday, June 12

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: STORY STROLL

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, June 13

KID POWER WITH RACHAEL KROOG

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Valley View Playfield, 9000 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/kidpower22

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard

Tuesday, June 14

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

WILL HALE AND THE TADPOLE PARADE

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

CONCERT: BLOOMINGTON CHORALE

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/chorale22

Wednesday, June 15

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

Thursday, June 16

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

CONCERT: CRAIG CLARK BAND

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22

CONCERT: MONROE CROSSING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/crossing22

