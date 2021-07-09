Friday, July 9
ALMA ANDINA TRADITIONAL SOUTH AMERICAN MUSIC
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Saturday, July 10
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
SUMMER FLOWER STROLL
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/summerflower
Sunday, July 11
NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, July 12
KID POWER WITH RACHAEL KROOG
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb
RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tr.im/rboard
Tuesday, July 13
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
MEDALIST CONCERT BAND
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Wednesday, July 14
MIDWEEK FARMERS MARKET
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/arts21
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
MOVIES ON THE HILL: “MONSTERS, INC.”
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/monsters
Thursday, July 15
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
COUNTRY MUSIC NIGHT
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.