Friday, July 9

ALMA ANDINA TRADITIONAL SOUTH AMERICAN MUSIC

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Saturday, July 10

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

SUMMER FLOWER STROLL

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/summerflower

Sunday, July 11

NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, July 12

KID POWER WITH RACHAEL KROOG

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tr.im/rboard

Tuesday, July 13

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

MEDALIST CONCERT BAND

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Wednesday, July 14

MIDWEEK FARMERS MARKET

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/arts21

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

MOVIES ON THE HILL: “MONSTERS, INC.”

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/monsters

Thursday, July 15

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

COUNTRY MUSIC NIGHT

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

