Friday, July 8
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
BOB! THE MUSIC OF DYLAN
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/musicofdylan
Saturday, July 9
FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market
SUMMER FLOWER STROLL
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/stroll79
DRAWING HISTORY
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/drawing79
Sunday, July 10
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: BIRDS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, July 11
ALPHABITS
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/alphabits11
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard
Tuesday, July 12
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
ALPHABITS
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
TODDLER TUESDAYS: PAW PATROL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/pawpatrol12
MOBILE RECREATION
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Brye Park, 10500 Xavier Ave, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/mobile712
TWIN CITIES TRUMPET ENSEMBLE
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
CONCERT: 204TH ARMY BAND
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/armyband12
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, July 13
CLUB 500 CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
MOVIES ON THE HILL: “PRINCESS BRIDE”
When: 4-11 p.m.
Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/hyland713
MIDWEEK MUSIC AND MARKET
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/paulholland
Thursday, July 14
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
CONCERT: 90’s REVISITED
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/90srevisited
