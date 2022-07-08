Friday, July 8

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

BOB! THE MUSIC OF DYLAN

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/musicofdylan

Saturday, July 9

FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market

SUMMER FLOWER STROLL

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/stroll79

DRAWING HISTORY

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/drawing79

Sunday, July 10

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: BIRDS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, July 11

ALPHABITS

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/alphabits11

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard

Tuesday, July 12

RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

ALPHABITS

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22

TODDLER TUESDAYS: PAW PATROL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/pawpatrol12

MOBILE RECREATION

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Brye Park, 10500 Xavier Ave, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/mobile712

TWIN CITIES TRUMPET ENSEMBLE

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22

CONCERT: 204TH ARMY BAND

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/armyband12

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, July 13

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

MOVIES ON THE HILL: “PRINCESS BRIDE”

When: 4-11 p.m.

Where: Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/hyland713

MIDWEEK MUSIC AND MARKET

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/paulholland

Thursday, July 14

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

CONCERT: 90’s REVISITED

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/90srevisited

