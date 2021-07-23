Friday, July 23
LAURA AND THE LASSES CELTIC MUSIC
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
Saturday, July 24
RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/rfarmers
BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bfarmers
FAMILY FOREST PLAY
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
RANGER TALK
When: 3-3:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
Sunday, July 25
NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, July 26
JOLLY POPS
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc
Tuesday, July 27
PROFESSOR FLUTTERBLASTER
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tr.im/park21
TODDLER TUESDAYS: SUMMER GAMES
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/27games
CONCERT: VINNIE ROSE
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tr.im/park21
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/rcouncil
Wednesday, July 28
MIDWEEK FARMERS MARKET
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tr.im/arts21
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Thursday, July 29
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
BLUES AND BAR-B-QUE
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/arts21
