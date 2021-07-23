Friday, July 23

LAURA AND THE LASSES CELTIC MUSIC

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

Saturday, July 24

RICHFIELD FARMERS MARKET

When: 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/rfarmers

BLOOMINGTON FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bfarmers

FAMILY FOREST PLAY

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

RANGER TALK

When: 3-3:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

Sunday, July 25

NATURE CENTERS WITHOUT WALLS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, July 26

JOLLY POPS

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/bloomingtoncc

Tuesday, July 27

PROFESSOR FLUTTERBLASTER

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tr.im/park21

TODDLER TUESDAYS: SUMMER GAMES

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/27games

CONCERT: VINNIE ROSE

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Info: tr.im/park21

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/rcouncil

Wednesday, July 28

MIDWEEK FARMERS MARKET

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/arts21

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, July 29

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

BLUES AND BAR-B-QUE

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/arts21

