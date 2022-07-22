Friday, July 22
NATURE WATCHING
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/nature722
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
CONCERT: SAWYER’S DREAM
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/sawyersdream
Saturday, July 23
FARMERS MARKET
When: 7 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/rfmarket
FARMERS MARKET
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/bl2022market
LOG CABIN BUILDING
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/logcabin23
Sunday, July 24
SNARE AND TRAP
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/snaretrap24
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, July 25
BRODINI MAGIC SHOW
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Moir Park, 10320 Morgan Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/brodini
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
Tuesday, July 26
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
PROFESSOR FLUTTERBLASTER
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
TODDLER TUESDAYS: GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/dollhouse726
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
MOBILE RECREATION
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Tarnhill Park, 9650 Little Road, Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/mobile726
MINNESOTA MANDOLIN ORCHESTRA
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfield22
MEDALIST CONCERT BAND
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/medalist26
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, July 27
EUCHRE CARD GAME
When: 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 651-363-2046
RICHFIELD DISABILITY ADVOCACY PARTNERSHIP
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: 612-386-2638
MIDWEEK MUSIC AND MARKET
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/paulholland
Thursday, July 28
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/storytime728
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
CONCERT: BLUES AND BBQ
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bbq728
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: squaredancemn.com
