Friday, Jan. 6
WHAT’S THAT SMELL
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/smell16
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/prayer1623
Saturday, Jan. 7
WINTER ON THE MOVE
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/winter1723
PRAIRIE BIRD FEEDERS
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/feeders17
Sunday, Jan. 8
WINTER BIRD FEEDING TIPS
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/winter1823
LEGO LAB
When: Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/lego18
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: FORT BUILDING
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Jan. 9
RUBY’S PANTRY FOOD DISTRIBUTION
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Lutheran Church, 9350 Portland Ave.
Info: rubyspantry.org
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: marie@starksfam.org
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
Tuesday, Jan. 10
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
500 CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
SLEEPY STORIES
When: 6:30-7 p.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/stories110
RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc
Wednesday, Jan. 11
MOVIE OF THE MONTH
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, Jan. 12
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
STORIES WITH BLOOMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ECFE
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro112
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/augsburg112
500 CARD GAME
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: sparesnpairs.com
