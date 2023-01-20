Friday, Jan. 20
WINTER NATURE WALK
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/naturewalk20
FARE FOR ALL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: fareforall.org
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
Saturday, Jan. 21
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro21
WEAVING IN WINTER
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/weaving21
Sunday, Jan. 22
FITNESS AND PHENOLOGY WALK
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/walk2123
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Monday, Jan. 23
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILITY
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: marie@starksfam.org
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
BLOOMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/bschoolboard
Tuesday, Jan. 24
TRACKING
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/tracking24
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
500 CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
FARE FOR ALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: fareforall.org
Wednesday, Jan. 25
BINGO
When: 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, Jan. 26
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
STORIES WITH BLOOMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS ECFE
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro26
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/augsburg26
CRIBBAGE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
