Friday, Feb. 4

WELCOME TO PLATTEVILLE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/platteville4

Saturday, Feb. 5

PUZZLING PIECES FROM THE PAST

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/puzzling5

ART AND THE LANDSCAPE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/landscape25

Sunday, Feb. 6

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: CHICKADEE LANDING

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Feb. 7

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil

RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.

Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard

Tuesday, Feb. 8

NEW RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-831-5267

TODDLER TUESDAYS: BLUE’S CLUES AND YOU

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/clues28

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Info: tinyurl.com/richfieldcc

Wednesday, Feb. 9

CLUB 500 CARD GAME

When: 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 651-363-2046

WINTER STROLL

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tinyurl.com/stroll9

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Thursday, Feb. 10

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

BOOK SIGNING: CHRISHELL STAUSE

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tinyurl.com/chrishells

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments