Friday, Feb. 3
ART AND THE LANDSCAPE
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center, Fort Snelling State Park, St. Paul
Info: tinyurl.com/landscape23
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
ECUMENICAL PRAYER SERVICE
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/prayer3feb
Saturday, Feb. 4
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Sunday, Feb. 5
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY: SMALL MAMMALS
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, Feb. 6
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: marie@starksfam.org
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: tinyurl.com/blcouncil
RICHFIELD SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: District Office Boardroom, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Info: tinyurl.com/rsboard
Tuesday, Feb. 7
RETIREE DISCUSSION GROUP
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-831-5267
500 CARD GAME
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Info: 952-563-4944
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Thursday, Feb. 9
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: tinyurl.com/oxboro29
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: tinyurl.com/augsburg29
CRIBBAGE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: 612-861-9385
INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road
Info: sparesnpairs.com
